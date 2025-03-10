Govinda claims he rejected James Cameron’s INR18 crore offer to do ‘Avatar’

Bollywood star Govinda claims he suggested the title to Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron, for his Oscar-winning film ‘Avatar’, but refused to star in it.

In his latest interview, actor Govinda shared that he suggested the title ‘Avatar’ to James Cameron and was also offered a heavy paycheck to play the main role in the sci-fi epic, but despite being convinced that the film would be a major success, he turned the offer down because the character was ‘lame’.

“I had met a Sardarji in America and gave him a business idea to work in sweets and delicacies. Some years later, he said that the idea worked wonders for him. There, he made me meet James Cameron,” revealed Govinda. “He asked me to do a film with James, so I invited them for dinner to discuss it.”

“Picture ka title bhi maine hi diya tha (I had only given the title),” claimed the ‘Partner’ actor further. “Maine Rajesh Khanna ji ko dekha tha left hand kata hua… maine kaha, ‘Yaar accha aadmi he pata nahi kyu ajeeb sa role kar liya!’ Toh maine kaha, ‘Second time banegi Avatar! (I had seen Rajesh Khanna and wondered why he did that part. I only predicted the sequel)’. Toh mujhe kehta hai (He said), ‘The hero is lame!’ Maine kaha (I asked), ‘Lame? Govinda! Hello? I am not doing your picture!’ He said, ‘I am offering you 18 crores.’ I said, ‘I don’t want your 18 crores.’ He said the shoot would be for 410 days. I said that is okay, but if I paint my body, I will be in the hospital!”

Govinda shared that it was not even the biggest offer he rejected. “I even left an offer of INR21.5 crore, although I remember this because it was painful,” he disclosed.

Notably, seasoned filmmaker James Cameron’s sci-fi epic ‘Avatar’, starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, is the highest-grossing movie of all time. Besides the critical acclaim upon release, especially for the groundbreaking visual effects, the title also received the leading nine Oscars nominations and managed to win three, along with several other prestigious accolades.

Much like the first film, its sequel ‘The Way of Water’ was a massive Box Office success and highest-grossing film of 2022.

Three more films, including ‘Fire and Ash’, ‘Avatar 4’ and ‘Avatar 5’, are planned in the franchise.