Govinda ‘banned pens’ from his set due to superstitious beliefs

An industry analyst believes that Bollywood star Govinda’s superstitious beliefs lead to the downfall of his career.

In a new interview with actor Vishal Malhotra, on his YouTube podcast, ‘The Vishal Hour’, veteran film analyst Komal Nahta spoke about the leading Bollywood star of the 90s, Govinda and agreed that he is ‘one of the finest actors in the world’.

“He was an institution in himself,” he said about Govinda. “His sense of comic timing was amazing, beyond amazing. Even his emotions, dance… He was an all-rounder.”

Nahta continued, “He got taken in by astrologers, who would tell him what he should and shouldn’t do. I’ve heard a story; he was told that a pen could spell doom for him – what that person must’ve meant was that some journalist might write something bad about him. But he took it literally, and when he was hosting the game show Jeeto Chappar Phaad Ke, he banned pens from the set.”

“And he said, ‘Anybody visiting the set, including audiences, will have to deposit their pens outside’,” he recalled.

Notably, producer Pahlaj Nihalani has also shared similar stories about the ‘Partner’ actor previously. He had said, “He gradually became more and more superstitious. He was always a little gullible. He would say that the chandelier is about to fall on set and ask everyone to move aside. Then he would predict that Kader Khan was going to drown. He would instruct people to change their clothes based on his superstitions. He would refuse to do certain things on certain days.”

“All of this, combined with his tardiness and gullibility, led to his downfall,” claimed Nihalani.

It is worth noting here that Govinda’s last on-screen outing was in the comedy flick ‘Rangeela Raja’, produced by Nihalani in 2019.