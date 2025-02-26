Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce six months ago

Bollywood star Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce from him six months ago, revealed his lawyer.

Bollywood actor Govinda’s lawyer Lalit Bindal has confirmed that his wife Sunita Ahuja had filed for divorce from him last year, however, they have sorted their issues now, reported Indian media.

Speaking to an Indian publication, Bindal, who is also a family friend of the actor, said, “Sunita Ahuja had indeed filed for a divorce around six months back after some misunderstandings, however, the couple has managed to sort out the differences and they are happy together.”

Advocate Bindal also shared, “We also travelled to Nepal during New Year and everything is fine between them now. Such things keep happening between couples but they are going strong and will always be together.”

His statement followed the reports that the couple is headed for divorce after 37 years of marriage.

It was first reported by Indian media publication Zoom TV on Tuesday that Govinda and his wife, who have been living separately for quite some time now, due to their contrasting lifestyle choices, have now decided to end their marriage of 37 years and are headed for divorce.

Another report from Bollywood Now also suggested the ‘Partner’ actor’s alleged affair with a 30-year-old Marathi film actress is the reason behind their divorce.

Ahuja’s manager rubbished the divorce rumours saying, “This is not true.”

Meanwhile, Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha said, “The rumours began as a result of everything Sunita ji has been saying in recent interviews. She might have said a bit too much. And you know Govinda sir… there is friction.”

Notably, Govinda has been married to Sunita Ahuja since 1987, however, the couple kept their marriage a secret for four years. They share two children, a daughter named Tina (Narmada), and a son, Yashvardhan.