Govt all set to launch Peoples Bus Service in Hyderabad

KARACHI: After launching Peoples Bus Service operations in Karachi and Larkana, the Sindh government has announced the launch of bus service in Hyderabad, ARY News reported.

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the people bus service has started a trial run in Hyderabad and would be launched for commercial operations after the completion of the trial and survey of routes.

Chairman regional transport authority Hyderabad, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Sindh Mass Transit Authority officials and others were present during the trial operations.

Earlier, the Transport & Mass Transit Department Government of Sindh issued the notification for the nine routes of the Peoples Intra-District Bus Service in Karachi.

