Govt ally MQM-P rejects PML-N’s no-trust move plan: sources

LAHORE: A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Tuesday met the senior leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at former CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif’s Model Town residence, ARY News reported.

The PML-N delegation including Shehbaz Sharif, Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafique, Shah Mohammad Shah, Miftah Ismail and Maryam Aurangzeb, welcomed the MQM delegation which included the party’s Senior Deputy Convener Aamir Khan and former Karachi Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar.

During the meeting, matters related to in-house change, Sindh local government bill and the overall political situation of the country were discussed.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News, the MQM-P, an ally of the ruling PTI, has made it clear to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif they will not part ways with ruling PTI and also refused to support opposition’s no-trust move plan against the incumbent government.

MQM, PML-Q meeting

A Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation today also met Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi with the latter saying that parting ways with the government was not on the agenda.

“There was no such discussion on parting ways with the government,” said PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi while speaking to media alongside MQM-P leader Amir Khan after the meeting.

He said that both of them are part of the government and conveys their grievance to the government after prior discussion at the party level. “Today’s meeting was also aimed for a similar purpose,” he said.

Elahi further said that they wanted to take the opposition in Punjab into confidence over the local government bill and bring it as a consensus document before the assembly.

Amir Khan while speaking to the media said that they visited Chaudhry Shujaat to inquire about his health besides this, political discussion was also part of the meeting.

