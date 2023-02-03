Govt announces 60,000 internships, 100,000 laptops for students

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal announced on Friday the government has launched an internship programme under which 60,000 young graduates from across the country would get paid internships.

In a statement, the federal minister government was also offering scholarships to those who manage to secure admissions in the top 25 universities in the world.

Likewise, the minister added that 100,000 university students would be provided laptops to make them digitally empowered.

“In our previous tenure, we provided one million laptops that resulted in the promotion of free-lancing culture among the youth”, he added.

HEC ALL SET TO RESTORE PRIME MINISTER’S LAPTOP SCHEME

Last month, Iqbal announced providing 20,000 scholarships to unemployed graduates of the country. He made the announcement while addressing an International summit on higher education and workforce development in Islamabad.

Ahsan Iqbal further announced that scholarships will also be awarded to the students of far-flung areas of the country under Youth Development Initiatives (YDI), recently launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier in December 2022, SAPM on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that the federal government has decided to restore Prime Minister Laptop Scheme and other various schemes under Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP).

