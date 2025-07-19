Govt announces lowering KPT charges by 50pc

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced a 50 percent reduction in port charges at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), aiming to reduce the carbon footprint of trade logistics and foster sustainable growth.

The minister made the announcement in a statement issued here, saying that the initiative is part of a broader strategy to decarbonize the maritime sector and improve energy efficiency in port operations.

“By lowering operational costs and streamlining logistics, we are not only boosting trade competitiveness but also contributing to climate resilience,” the minister said.

He said that the the newly introduced reforms include a 50 percent cut in port handling, vessel, and storage charges, while scrapping the previously planned annual 5 percent hike in these fees, a move expected to benefit exporters of dry bulk goods and reduce emissions through faster, less congested port activity.

“This isn’t just a financial measure; it’s a pivot toward low-impact, future-ready maritime trade. A more efficient port reduces idle time for vessels, lowers fuel consumption, and supports greener supply chains.”

The minister said that these changes are part national strategy to modernize port infrastructure, enhance sustainability, and transition towards smart maritime practices.

This announcement follows recent efforts of the maritime minister to enhance port efficiency, including forming a high-level committee to cut container dwell time by 70 percent and deploying advanced technologies such as AI and drones for monitoring operations, further underlining the government’s proactive stance in modernizing maritime trade logistics.

Earlier last month, the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) had also announced a 50 percent reduction in port charges for exporters.

Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said the government is committed to creating opportunities for local businessmen and encouraging domestic trade through ports and fisheries.