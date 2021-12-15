Govt announces to build modern city near Lahore

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to establish a new modern city near Lahore, ARY News reported.

Sharing details regarding the new city, the SAPM said that 1900 flats, six schools and a modern industrial zone would be established in new city.

A renowned Saudi Real Estate Company has been agreed to make an investment of about US $ 600 million in this sector for developing the entire industrial zone near Ravi.

لاہور میں بے ہنگم کنکریٹ کا جنگل بن رہا تھا

وزیراعظم نے فیصلہ کیا کہ ماڈرن سٹی بنائی جائے،لاہور کیساتھ نیا شہر بنانے کا فیصلہ کیا

1900 فلیٹ اور 6 اسکول بنائیں جائیں گے،انڈسٹریل زون کو جدید بنیادوں پر بنایا جائے گا

سعودی کمپنی 600 ملین کی سرمایہ کاری کرے گیhttps://t.co/JdDBcVWAAK — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) December 15, 2021

He said that the company would also carry out work on the drainage system, road infrastructure besides 1,900 apartments, six schools and a hospital of international standards would be built.

Read More: PM IMRAN KHAN DIRECTS ACTION AGAINST ILLEGAL HOUSING SOCIETIES

Separately today, the prime minister chaired a meeting regarding Ravi Urban Development Authority and Central Business District Lahore projects in Islamabad.

The premier underscored the need for using environment-friendly material including smart trees, blue roads, in the construction of Central Business District Lahore.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!