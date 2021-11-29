Govt extends application deadline for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar on Monday announced an extension in the last date to submit applications for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme 2021-22.

Earlier, November 30, 2021, was the last date for the online submission of applications.

Since the reopening of the portal in the first week of September 2021, as many as 77,210 applications have been submitted and 23,740 application cases are in process of submission.

How to apply?

The online portal can be accessed at: https://ehsaas.hec.gov.pk/#/login. You will have to make an account if you are not already registered by choosing the ‘sign-up’ option.

The need cum merit-based undergraduate scholarship of Ehsaas covers the hundred percent tuition fee of the university and a living stipend.

Eligibility criteria

All students with a family income of less than Rs. 45,000 per month and studying in the undergraduate programme across any of the 129 public sector universities recognised by HEC will be eligible to apply.

Ehsaas undergraduate Scholarship programme will support 200,000 students from low-income backgrounds over four years. The total budget is Rs 24 Billion.

