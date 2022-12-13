Govt appoints SECP commissioners including Akif Saeed

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Akif Saeed, Abdur Rehman Waraich and Mujtaba Ahmed Lodhi as commissioners of the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the government issued a notification and appointed Akif Saeed, Abdur Rehman Waraich and Mujtaba Ahmed Lodhi as Commissioner SECP for the period of three years.

According to the rules, the number of commissioners in SECP has increased to 5. Sources said Akif Saeed is a strong candidate for the chairman’s slot.

Earlier, it was learnt that the federal government is likely to remove the chairman of the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Aamir Khan.

Sources told ARY News that the government is mulling over appointing Akif Saeed as the new SECP chairman. It was learnt that the incumbent chairman Aamir Khan will be retained as an SECP commissioner.

The federal cabinet had already given approval to the names of Akif Saeed, Abdul Rehman Warraich and Mujtaba Lodhi for the positions, sources added.

