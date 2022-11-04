Govt approves JCP’s decision to elevate Justice Athar Minallah to SC

The parliamentary committee for appointment of judges, in their emergency session on Friday, approved the Judicial Commission of Pakistan’s (JCP) recommendation to elevate Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah to the Supreme Court, ARY News reported.

Justice Amir Farooq has been appointed as Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to details, the parliamentary committee for the appointment and elevation of Judges held an emergency session on Friday. In the session, the committee approved the JPC’s recommendation to elevate Justice Athar Minallah to the Supreme Court and appoint Justice Amir Farooq as Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC).

On October 24, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) agreed upon three judges, including Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah’s, names for elevation to the Supreme Court, ARY News reported.

The recommendation for the three judges’ appointment has been forwarded to the parliamentary committee.

According to details, a session of the JCP, Chaired by Chief Justice Umer Atta Bandiyal, was held on Monday to discuss the elevation of judges to the SC. The commission agreed upon three while deferring the appointment of one judge due to not reaching a consensus.

