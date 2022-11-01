JCP approves Justice Aamer Farooq’s nomination as IHC chief justice

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has approved the nomination of Senior Puisne Judge Justice Aamer Farooq as the new chief justice (CJ) of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to details, the JCP meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to consider the appointment of Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The meeting was attended by senior judges of the Supreme Court, Law Minister Ayaz Sadiq, the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP), representatives of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and other members.

Under Article 175-A of the Constitution, JCP recommended for the appointment and confirmation of the judges, whereas the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment endorses these recommendations.

It is pertinent to mention here that the IHC CJ office was vacated after the judicial commission last week agreed upon three judges, including Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah’s, names for elevation to the Supreme Court (SC).

Justice Aamer Farooq took oath as an additional judge of IHC on January 1, 2015, and as a confirmed judge on December 23, 2015.

Farooq secured his LLB degree from London University, UK, and qualified as Barrister-at-Law from Lincoln’s Inn, London in 1993. He was enrolled as an advocate of the Lahore High Court in 1994 and as an advocate of the Supreme Court in 2007.

It is to be noted that Justice Qazi Faiz Essa and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah voted against the appointment of Justice Shahid and Justice Hassan Azhar to the Supreme Court. Representative of the Pakistan Bar Council Justice Sardar Tariq also voted against the elevation of the two judges.

