JCP reaches consensus on three judges’ elevation to Supreme Court

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Monday agreed upon three judges, including Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah’s, names for elevation to the Supreme Court, ARY News reported.

The recommendation for the three judges’ appointment has been forwarded to the parliamentary committee.

According to details, a session of the JDP, Chaired by Chief Justice Umer Atta Bandiyal, was held on Monday to discuss the elevation of judges to the SC. The commission agreed upon three while deferring the appointment of one judge due to not reaching a consensus.

CJ IHC Athar Minallah’s name was agreed upon unanimously while Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi were appointed with a majority vote. While one judge’s appointment was postponed due to not reaching a consensus.

Also Read: JCP to decide on elevation of judges to apex court on October 24

It is to be noted that Justice Qazi Faiz Essa and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah voted against the appointment of Justice Shahid and Justice Hassan Azhar to the Supreme Court. Representative of the Pakistan Bar Council Justice Sardar Tariq also voted against the elevation of the two judges.

Earlier on October 8, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah — both Supreme Court judges — have written a letter to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, requesting him to call the meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) for the appointment of judges on the Supreme Court’s vacant posts.

Comments