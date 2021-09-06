Govt, CCPO put on notice over blockage of Peshawar roads

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday put on notice the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, Peshawar police chief and deputy commissioner on a petition against the practice of blocking roads to make room for rallies and protests in the provincial capital.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Syed Atiq Shah and Justice Syed Arshad Ali heard the case. The court directed the government, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and deputy commissioner to file their replies to the petition moved by a citizen.

The petitioner’s lawyer Ali Gohar Durrani contended before the court that commuters face hardships after roads are blocked due to rallies and protests in the city. The blockage of Khyber road near the provincial assembly throws traffic in the entire city out of gear, he added.

Article 15 of the country’s Constitution stipulates right to free movement, he argued, pleading with the judges to restrain the district administration from allowing political parties to block roads for any purpose.

The counsel further called for a place to be designated for holding rallies and protests in the provincial capital to save the citizenry the trouble of navigating traffic jams.

After an initial hearing, the bench issued notices to the officials respondents to submit their comments on the petition by next hearing.