Smart lockdown imposed in parts of Peshawar amid COVID surge

PESHAWAR: Local administration in Peshawar on Tuesday imposed smart lockdown in various parts of the provincial capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province in order to stem the rise of COVID-19 cases, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued by the district administration in Peshawar, a smart lockdown will remain in place in Faisal Colony, Zaryab Colony, Aijazabad, Faqirabad, Hayatabad street 11 to 14 in sector F-10 of phase VI.

The unnecessary entry and exit to the designated areas will remain shut during the imposition of the COVID restrictions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the smart lockdown strategy has been adopted by the authorities on the directives of the NCOC to stem COVID rise rather than imposing a complete shutdown.

Recently, the government of Punjab imposed micro-smart lockdown in six more areas of Rawalpindi.

Provincial Secretary Health Sara Aslam notified that micro smart lockdown has been imposed in six more hot spots owing to a surge in cases, to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the district.

The government has decided to restrict movement in Rawalpindi hot spots till August 24, the top health official said.