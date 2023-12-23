Govt committee holds talks with Baloch protesters in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Government committee formed by the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, held talks with the Baloch protesters in Islamabad tonight, the state news agency reported.

The Committee members include Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and caretaker Federal Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad. Governor Balochistan Malki Wali Kakar was also part of the talks.

The meeting was held in a congenial atmosphere, and fostered open dialogue between both the parties, aiming for a harmonious resolution to the concerns raised by the Balochistan protesters.

During the meeting, an understanding was reached to continue the ongoing negotiations tomorrow, demonstrating a shared commitment from both sides to work towards a mutually beneficial outcome.

Earlier, Islamabad police detained numerous Baloch protesters after using water cannons and baton charges to break the protest against enforced disappearances. Condemnations from human rights organizations and analysts poured in, castigating the “crackdown” on the Baloch protesters.

Soon after the arrests, Baloch Yekjehti Committee (BYC) filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq warned Islamabad IG Akbar Nasir Khan against any hindrance in the protest, saying that they have the constitutional right to demonstration.

Meanwhile, Caretaker premier Anwaarul Haq Kakar formed a three-member committee comprising Solangi, Fawad and Jamal Shah to hold talks with the families of the protesters. Following the talks, an immediate order for the release of the detained individuals was issued.

The ministers, who were part of the committee, also held a press conference in the federal capital, saying that the force was used to avoid a “catastrophe”.

Fawad Hasan Fawad emphasised that peaceful protests had been ongoing outside the press club for several days, without any interference.