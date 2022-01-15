Govt decides to restore Islamabad’s mass vaccination centre

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided to restore the mass vaccination centre in Islamabad in view of the rapidly worsening situation of Covid-19, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Ministry of National Health has issued orders for restoration of the F-9 mass vaccination centre in the federal capital city.

In a letter, the ministry has issued instructions for recruitment of staff of the mass and mobile vaccination centres on contract. Concerned officials have been directed to recruit 136 vaccinators for mass and mobile vaccination centres.

The government had issued orders for closure of the F-9 vaccination centre on Dec 21 and had decided to establish Gandhar Art Centre in it.

The Capital Development Authority had also wrote a letter to the NDMA for vacating the F-9 vaccination centre.

Islamabad’s mass vaccination facility was established in May 2021 in F-9 Park amid spike in Covid-19 cases with a capacity to inoculate 20,000 persons in a day. In the F-9 vaccination centre 55,000 persons were vaccinated in a day, sources said.

Pakistan reported over 4,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday.

A total of 52,522 samples were tested, out of which 4,286 turned out to be positive, showing the positivity rate of 8.16 per cent, up from 7.36 per cent yesterday.

