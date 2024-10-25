Govt decides to amend SC Practice and Procedure act

ISLAMABAD: Following the approval of 26th constitutional amendments, the federal government decided to amend the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per the received details, the federal government has decided to propose an amendment in the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act – increase the number of SC judges – while the preparations are reportedly underway for the approval of the bill by Tuesday.

The members of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) will present the amendment bill in the house on Private Member’s Day, while sources close to the development claimed that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), PML-N and MQM-P members have been instructed to ensure their participation in the house.

Sources further revealed that the leadership of PML-N, PPP and MQM-P issued instructions to the members.

It is worth mentioning here that, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent advice to President Asif Ali Zardari for the assent of the 26th constitutional amendment after its passage by both houses of the parliament with a two-third majority.

Following President Zardari’s signature on the bill, the gazette notification of constitutional amendment has been issued, which means the 26th amendment has been made part of the 1973’s constitution of Pakistan.