Govt delegation meets ECP, demands ‘PTI foreign funding’ verdict

A government delegation, consisting of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders, met with the ECP chief and all four provincial Election Commissioners and demanded the announcement of the reserved verdict of the PTI foreign funding case, PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.

Talking to the media is Ismamabd, former Premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that a government delegation met with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Chief and provincial members of the ECP to demand the verdict on the PTI foreign funding case.

He added that the case has been prolonged for eight years, and its verdict should be announced as soon as possible. Every political party has to declare funding received by any foreign sources, he added.

The PML-N leader added that the PTI government tried its best to derail the case when they were in power. But, facts could not be subverted as their wish, the foreign funding record that the ECP holds was not provided by PTI, he added.

Abbasi alleged that the PTI chief has two foreign companies working as agents registered in the USA. Parties taking money from foreign sources would work in their interest, not of Pakistan, he added.

Also Read: PM urges ECP announce ‘long-delayed’ PTI foreign funding verdict

Imran Khan took money from foreign sources for eight years and used it to do politics in Pakistan. If he was clean, he would have presented the records earlier, he added.

Comments