Govt to write to ECP for holding NA-133 Lahore by-poll through EVMs

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that the federal government has decided to write a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the upcoming NA-133 by-election in Lahore through EVMs, ARY News reported.

Briefing media in Islamabad about the decisions taken by the federal cabinet, which met in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, the information minister said that cabinet meeting was briefed about the use of Electronic Voting Machines and it was decided to hold upcoming Lahore by-election through EVMs.

The polling for the by-election in NA-133 will be held on Dec. 05.

Speaking about other cabinet decisions Fawad said that the cabinet has decided to treat banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as a “militant organization” and that no one will be allowed to challenge the writ of the state.

“Banned TLP is a militant group,” said Chaudhry, adding that banned outfit workers had martyred six police officials and injured over 700 people since the protests began,

“Three policemen were martyred in today’s protests,” he added.

Regarding inflation, the minister said prices of essential items in Pakistan, excluding ghee, are less in the region. He urged the Sindh government to pay special attention to control inflation in the province.

Chaudhry Fawad said the cabinet also approved conducting of a screening test of CSS aspirants.

