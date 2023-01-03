Govt employees directed to implement energy conservation plan

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Law and Justice (MOJ) on Tuesday directed the government employees to implement energy conservation plan in a bid to save energy, ARY News reported,

Following the announcement of the plan, the Ministry of Law and Justice issued an instruction notice to government employees and officers to utilize daylight by keeping windows and doors open.

The ministry restricted the employees to use air conditioning (AC) from 11 am to 4 pm, while late sitting without permission is prohibited. Moreover, the employees were directed against using an electric heater.

Earlier today, the federal government announced that the federal cabinet has approved the energy conservation plan, according to which all markets will shut at 8:30 pm and wedding halls by 10 pm.

“All markets and shopping malls will be closed by 8:30 pm and wedding halls at 10:00 pm across the country, announced Defence Minister Khawaja Asif while addressing a press conference flanked by ministers Sherry Rehman, Khurrum Dastgir and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in a cabinet meeting that met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, Khawaja Asif said that the energy conservation plan would help Pakistan to save 8,000 to 9,000 megawatts of electricity and Rs62 billion in a year.

