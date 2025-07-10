Govt employees in Punjab get ad hoc relief

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced an ad hoc relief allowance for government employees from Grade 1 to 22, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the provincial finance department, salaries will see a 10 percent increase based on running basic pay.

The Punjab Finance Department maintained that a 5 percent rise has also been approved for pensions.

The notification further specified that the ad hoc relief allowance will be effective from July 1, 2025.

Read More: Rs40,000 proposed as minimum wages

Earlier this month, the federal government has notified a 10 percent salary increase for its employees as well as those working in the armed forces and civil armed forces.

The federal government in budget 2025-26 had approved the increase in salaries for government employees, while pensions were raised by 10 percent.

The Ministry of Finance has issued an official notification as the decision will also apply to employees hired on contract.

Additionally, the Ministry of Finance released a notification for a 30 percent disparity allowance, which will benefit those employees who were previously not granted this allowance.