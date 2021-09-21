‘Govt to disclose facts behind NZ tour cancellation tomorrow’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that government will disclose facts behind the tour cancellation of New Zealand cricket team tomorrow (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

He said this while speaking during the ARY News programme Off The Record.

The information minister said: “Very important information had been received and I along with Sheikh Rasheed would hold a detailed briefing on the matter tomorrow.”

The federal minister said that PTV has incurred hefty losses after English and New Zealand cricket teams abandoned their Pakistan tours.

“PTV alone has suffered losses worth Rs220 million,” he said, adding that the government will take legal action against NZ.

“We are now seeking our lawyers’ guidance on how to drag [New Zealand] to court,” he said.

While speaking during ARY News programme, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner on Tuesday termed Pakistan as a safe country saying that the England cricket team’s tour was not cancelled over security concerns.

Speaking exclusively during ARY NEWS programme, Off The Record, with Kashif Abbasi, the British High Commissioner dispelled an impression that the tour from the England team was cancelled over security concerns.

“It is an unfortunate day for all of us,” he said while adding that Pakistan is a safe country and he considers himself safe there.

Earlier in the day, Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan is paying the price for its stance of “absolutely not”. He said this after England and New Zealand cricket boards announced cancellation of the series against Pakistan.

The information minister was apparently referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments in June when he clearly said that Pakistan would “absolutely not” allow the United States (US) to use its bases for cross-border military actions after American forces’ withdrawal from Afghanistan

