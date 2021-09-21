Pakistan safe country, England’s tour not called off over security: Christian Turner    

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner on Tuesday termed Pakistan as a safe country saying that the England cricket team’s tour was not cancelled over security concerns, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking exclusively during ARY NEWS programme, Off The Record, with Kashif Abbasi, the British High Commissioner dispelled an impression that the tour from the England team was cancelled over security concerns.

“It is an unfortunate day for all of us,” he said while adding that Pakistan is a safe country and he considers himself safe there.

The British envoy said that the England team was touring Pakistan after 16 years and they had worked hard for making it a success.

He shared that the British high commission has not changed its security advice for Pakistan and it was a decision taken solely by the England Cricket Board (ECB) that clearly cited players-related issues not security for the pull-out.

He further shared that PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja and CEO Wasim Khan worked hard for making the tour a success and he could understand the anger from the former after the cancellation.

Christian Turner assured that the England team would tour Pakistan next year as they only had three matches scheduled for the now-cancelled tour in 2021. “Our players had been playing PSL and other leagues in Pakistan,” he said while once again reiterating that security was not the reason behind the cancellation of the tour.

While appreciating the Pakistan cricket team’s recent tour to England, he lauded the national team’s players for being a true and passionate ambassador to the game of cricket.