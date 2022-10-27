Govt gets lowest bid of $373/mt for wheat import

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday opened the tenders for the import of 500,000 metric tonnes of wheat to meet the local shortage, ARY News reported.

According to details, the lowest bid for wheat import was $373 per metric ton. The government received a total of nine bids. One bid was dismissed due to technical errors. The Trading Corporation Pakistan (TCP) received cheaper bids compared to the last time.

The lowest bid received in the tender was $373 pet mt while the second-lowest bid was $384.40 mt.

Traders said Aston submitted an offer of 120,000 tonnes at $373.00 c&f, CHS 125,000 tonnes at $384.40, Solaris 120,000 tonnes at $384.91, Falconbridge 120,000 tonnes at $387.79, Cargill 120,000 tonnes at $393.00, Ameropa 110,000 tonnes at $394.00, Agrocorp 110,000 tonnes at $397.38 and Bunge 110,000 tonnes at $414.15.

The tender was issued after enormous floods and rainfall across the country from July-September harmed crops, sweeping away homes, bridges, roadways and livestock, causing an estimated $30 billion of damage.

According to the tender, the government is seeking shipment in consignments of at least 100,000 tonnes between Nov 13-Nov 18, Nov 21-Nov 26, Nov 29-Dec 4, Dec 7-Dec 12 and Dec 15-Dec 20. Shipments must be organised so that all wheat arrives in Pakistan by Jan 10, 2023.

