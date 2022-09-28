TCP opens import tender for 300,000 tonnes of wheat

ISLAMABAD: The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has opened an international tender for the import of 300,000 tonnes of wheat, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Earlier, the TCP released a tender after the federal government decided to import wheat to meet the shortage of the commodity in the country due to devastating floods.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) receive two bids from international suppliers from which Agro Carp International gave the lowest bid which was accepted by the TCP.

According to the officials of TCP the landing cost of import of wheat per/ton at the Karachi Port will be $398.92 while the landing cost at Gwadar Port will be $409.92.

Furthermore, the TCP officials said the transportation cost will be separate from the landing charges of the imported wheat.

Wheat is being imported by the Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (PASSCO).

Earlier, Karachi Wholesalers Grocers Association (KWGA) Chairman Abdul Rauf Ibrahim expressed fear of a flour crisis across the country and inflated prices up to Rs200 per kilogram.

While talking to ARY News programme Bakhabar Savera, KWGA Chairman Abdul Rauf Ibrahim revealed that the country is likely to witness a flour crisis in the coming days. He said that the flour prices are likely to be jacked up by Rs200 per kg.

