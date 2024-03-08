Govt grants special remission to children, women prisoners

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government on Friday announced special remission in the punishments of women and child prisoners on humanitarian grounds, ARY News reported.

The notification was issued after the approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The remission would be applicable to women and children sentenced for two years or less, and the ones with less than two years of sentence left to complete.

The reduction in sentence would not apply to the prisoners involved in murder, espionage, and anti-State activities. The other categories without remission included convicts of adultery, theft, dacoity, kidnapping, terrorism, narcotics and foreign nationals, it added.

Last year on the occasion Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (S.A.W), President Arif Alvi approved a 90-day remission in the sentences for prisoners.

The President of Pakistan approved remission in sentences under Article 45 of the constitution. The remission in sentences is granted to the convicted prisoners confined in the various prisons of the country.

This remission in sentence was not applied to prisoners convicted of murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, terrorist activities, rape, kidnapping/abduction, robbery, dacoity and those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act 1946.

It was applicable to male prisoners above 65 years age who passed 1/3rd of their jail term. The order will be applicable to women prisoners above 60 years age passed 1/3rd of their jail term.