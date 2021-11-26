Govt green-lights Rangers deployment for NA-133 by-poll

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior on Friday green-lighted the deployment of Rangers personnel for by-election in NA-133 slated for December 5.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) requested the deployment of the paramilitary troops to maintain law and order and deter any untoward incident on the polling day.

The ECP said the Dec 5 by-election will be held under the supervision of the Rangers with the personnel of the paramilitary force to be deployed outside sensitive polling stations.

The commission has released the final polling scheme for the National Assembly constituency NA-133. The Parliament’s lower house seat from Lahore was vacated due to the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik.

District Returning Officer (DRO) has released the polling scheme for the constituency. The election commission has setup overall 254 polling stations and 821 polling booths, the DRO said.

The election authority has declared 21 polling stations as ‘extremely sensitive’ and 199 polling stations as ‘sensitive’. The constituency have total 4,40,485 registered voters.

