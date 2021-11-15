ECP decides against use of EVM in NA-133 by-election Lahore

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided against using the electronic voting machine (EVM) during the NA-133 by-election in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the ECP mulled over the proposal to use the EVM for a test purpose during the NA-133 by-election. However, they said that the commission was not satisfied with the use of the machine and therefore decided against its use in the polls.

Previously, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the federal government has decided to write a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the upcoming NA-133 by-election in Lahore through EVMs.

The information minister said that the cabinet meeting was briefed about the use of Electronic Voting Machines and it was decided to hold the upcoming Lahore by-election through EVMs.

The polling for the by-election in NA-133 will be held on Dec. 05.

In August this year, while reiterating that it believes in holding transparent and fair elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that electronic voting machines (EVMs) would be used in polls if they prove to be useful.

The commission said it has already set up a technical committee to evaluate the EVMs developed by the Ministry of Science and Technology. The committee is holding a consultation with the ministry on the voting machines, it added.

