ECP panel holds consultation with govt on EVMs

ISLAMABAD: Reiterating that it believes in holding transparent and fair elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Saturday electronic voting machines (EVMs) would be used in polls if they prove to be useful.

The commission said it has already set up a technical committee to evaluate the EVMs developed by the Ministry of Science and Technology. The committee is holding a consultation with the ministry on the voting machines, it added.

Also Read: PM WANTS AWARENESS ABOUT EVMS

The ECP said it is in favour of the use of EVMs if a consensus is developed on the issue.

Separately, sources told ARY News that the Science and Technology Ministry has not yet provided information the commission’s committee has asked it for and is awaiting its reply.

They said the ministry has also not provided a report on the examination of EVMs to the ECP panel.

READ: ECP SETS UP TECHNICAL COMMITTEE ON ELECTRONIC VOTING MACHINES

On August 13, the Election Commission had set up a technical committee to examine electronic voting machines (EVMs).

In a statement, the ECP said the committee would present a report after examining the voting machines. It also approved engaging technical consultants in the task.