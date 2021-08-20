PM wants awareness about EVMs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the authorities concerned to devise a plan for launching an awareness campaign about the utility of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Chairing a meeting about the use of EVMs in elections, Prime Minister Khan emphasised the need for responding to unwarranted critique of the voting machines with facts.

He was apprised on the judicial commission’s proposed legal amendment regarding the use of EVMs.

The meeting was informed that steps like the use of EVMs are aimed at ensuring transparency in elections.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on August 07 witnessed a detailed demonstration of a new locally-made electronic voting machine (EVM).

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz along with the officials of his ministry gave a detailed briefing to PM Imran Khan about the working of the electronic voting machine (EVM).