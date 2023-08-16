Govt imposes ban on transfers, postings across Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government has imposed a ban on transfers and posting across the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, the decision to ban transfers and posting across the province is taken by the ECP directives.

The services department has written a letter to commissioners and deputy commissioners regarding the ban whereas the IG Sindh and other administrative departments should also be informed.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) banned the transfers, postings on federal level after the dissolution of National Assembly and federal cabinet.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directed to the Secretary Establishment in a letter that National Assembly and federal cabinet are dissolved hence the transfers and posting should be stopped till the constitution of a caretaker government.

The letter stated that after the formation of caretaker setup transfers and posting can be made. The authorities should abide by the ECP decision and stop the transfers and postings.