Govt in talks with some TTP factions: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is in talks with some factions of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In in interview with TRT World, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the negotiations are talking place in Afghanistan.

When the interviewer asked him whether the government was in talks with the TTP, he said: “There are different groups that form the TTP. We are in talks with some of them.”

When asked if the Afghan Taliban were helping in the reconciliation process, he said: “Talks are taking place in Afghanistan. In that sense, Yes.”

To another question, the prime minister said the government can pardon TTP members and they can become normal citizens if they lay down their arms.

The prime minister Imran Khan further reiterated that he doesn’t believe in a military solution to any conflict.

“I repeat I don’t believe in military solutions. I always believe, as a politician, political dialogue is the way ahead,” he said.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said the government would be “open to giving” a pardon to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) members if they pledge not to get involved in terrorist activities.

In an interview, he expressed concerns over the reports of TTP men being released from prisons in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

