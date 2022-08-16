Govt increases dealers’ margin on diesel

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has increased the dealers’ margin to Rs7 per litre on the High-Speed Diesel (HSD) from the current Rs4.13, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the federal government has approved an increase of 69 percent in profit margin on High-Speed Diesel (HSD). The increase in dealers’ margin will be applied from today (Tuesday).

The fixed profit was increased from Rs4.13 per litre to Rs7 per litre. After the increase, the citizens were deprived of Rs2.87 relief on diesel.

However, the government reduced the price of high speed diesel by Rs0.51 per litre after increasing the dealers margin.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government had previously increased dealers’ margin on petrol by Rs2.10 per litre. Earlier, the federal cabinet had approved an increase in dealers’ margin.

A day earlier, the federal government announced a hike of Rs6.72 per litre in the price of petrol for the remaining days of August 2022.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, petrol will now be priced at Rs233.91 after the latest hike, followed by high speed diesel at Rs244..44, kerosene oil at Rs199.40 and light diesel at Rs191.75.

The price of diesel saw a decrease of Rs0.51 while the per litre rate of light diesel jacked up by Rs0.43 per litre. The price of ker

