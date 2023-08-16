Govt increases freight margin on petrol

ISLAMABAD: Government has increased the freight margin on petrol by Rs 1.5 after a staggering increase in petrol prices a day before, ARY News reported.

As per details, the freight margin has been increased by Rs 1.5 and the petroleum companies’ margin on diesel by Rs 0.24 which reached Rs 6.24 per litre.

The government has currently imposed Rs 72.12 taxes where as the basic price of petrol is Rs 218.32 and Rs 55 per litre levy is taken from petrol consumers.

Yesterday, the federal government jacked up the price of petrol by Rs17.50 per litre. As per details, Petrol prices were increased by Rs17.50 per litre to Rs290.45, while high-speed diesel is being increased to Rs293.40.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government enhanced Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) by five rupees per litre on petroleum products. The PDL has reached Rs 55 per litre with this hike, sources at the Ministry of Finance said.

The hike will not be enforced on the High-Speed Diesel (HSD) and same 50 rupees per litre will be received on the HSD, sources at the ministry said.

The Freight margin on petrol was enhanced to Rs. 6.20 per litre. The oil companies have six rupees and petrol dealers have seven rupees margin per litre.