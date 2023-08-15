Govt hikes petrol price by Rs17.50 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday jacked up the price of petrol by Rs17.50 per litre, ARY News reported.

As per details, Petrol price has been increased by Rs17.50 per litre to Rs290.45, while high-speed diesel is being increased to Rs293.40.

On August 1, the federal government increased the price of petrol by Rs19.95 per litre for the next fortnightly review. The former finance minister Ishaq Dar announced new prices in a press conference.

“Petrol price has been increased by Rs19.95 per litre to Rs272.95, while high-speed diesel is being increased by Rs19.90 to Rs273.40,” announced Dar.

He said that hike in fuel prices was inevitable in line with the commitments made with the IMF on slapping petroleum development levy (PDL) to the rates.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was reported the government of Pakistan likely to impose additional burden on citizens by raising petroleum levy to fulfill International Monetary Fund (IMF) terms.

The federal government was expected to increase the petroleum levy after which the initial electricity tariff will likely to raise Rs 3 to Rs 5 per unit, adding that the gas will also become more expensive for the citizens of Pakistan.