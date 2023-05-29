‘Govt is not in mood for negotiations with Imran’

KARACHI: Governor Sindh, Kamran Tesori, said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan should place a mirror in front of him for negotiations, as no one is willing to negotiate with him anymore from the government, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, Governor Kamran Tessori offered assistance for the release of the youth who allegedly ‘felled into PTI chief Imran Khan’s deception’.

“If the youth who were fell into PTI chief Imran Khan’s deception are ready to repent and apologies for their actions, the parents of such youths can contact me, I will assist them,” Tesori said.

Governor of Sindh stated that no one is willing to engage in any negotiations with PTI chairman Imran Khan, adding that there should be no negotiations with the people who are responsible for deceiving citizens against the countries institutions.

Kamran Tessori stated that the former Sindh governor Imran Ismail does not even want to have friendship with the ‘enemies of the state’.

He blamed PTI chief’s ill-intentions caused the women across the country behind bars. He alleged that the busses in Karachi were set on fire on the orders of the former primer Imran Khan, adding that the damage to the national assets are unacceptable.