Imran Khan says ‘women being mistreated to pressurise political leaders’

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has alleged that women are being mistreated to pressurise the political leaders, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing PTI workers and supporters via social media, Imran Khan claimed that women are being targeted by the incumbent government in an organised way.

He alleged that yesterday’s late night press conference of interior minister Rana Sanaullah had proved that PTI women faced mistreatment from the government.

Khan said that everyone has witnessed the way how PTI women were arrested and they also heard about some women being subjected to rape in custody. He further alleged that the government is afraid of victim women’s press conferences after being released from jail.

The PTI chief said that the government is seemingly afraid of something wrong it did and cannot be controlled, hence they are preparing for facing the consequences.

“They are giving the impression that PTI had hatched a big conspiracy. I have never seen such mistreatment with women in Pakistan in my whole life. Women’s honour is not only a tradition here but it is also part of our religion.”

The former premier said that the women were mistreated to spread fear and now they are being targeted to pressurise the political leaders. “There are 50% women in the country who are being ousted from politics.”

Earlier, Imran Khan said in a Twitter message, “If there were any doubts about women being mistreated in jails, this press conference from this certified criminal should remove all such doubts.”

“He is so obviously trying to cover up and preempt the horror stories about to break in the media. Women have never been so mistreated and harassed by the state as they have been by this fascist govt when they were exercising their right to protest peacefully.”