Govt jacks up LPG prices by Rs10 per kg

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs10 per kg, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the notification, the price of LPG has been increased by Rs 10 per kilogramme to Rs240 per kilogramme.

Meanwhile, the domestic cylinder rate has been increased to Rs2830, while commercial cylinder prices soared to Rs10,900.

In far-flung and mountainous regions, the LGP price has increased to Rs370 per kg while the price of home LGP cylinder stood at Rs4,130.

LPG Association Chairman Irfan Khokar lamented that the government and OGRA were not taking any action against illegal selling of LPG across the country.

Earlier, sellers of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on Friday also called for a countrywide strike against the sale of the commodity at ‘expensive prices’.

In a statement, Chairman LPG Industries Association Karachi Irfan Khokhar had said that the distributors will observe a shutter down strike across the country from August 5.

Khokhar pointed out that LPG was not being sold anywhere in the country at the fixed official price, adding that due to black marketeering, the gas is being sold at higher prices.