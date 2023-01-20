OGRA takes notice of LPG sale at inflated rates

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has taken notice of the sale of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at inflated rates as compared to the prices fixed by the government, ARY News reported on Friday.

The OGRA took notice of the sale of LPG at higher rates in violation of government prices. The authority issued written instructions to all LPG plants across the country.

The letter read that LPG consumers should not be charged more than the government rates, otherwise, the authority will take strict actions against the violators.

Moreover, the authority also activated enforcement teams for the sale of LPG at the government rates, said the OGRA spokesperson Imran Ghaznavi.

On December 31, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) slashed the LPG price by Rs11.59 per kg for January 2023, according to the notification released.

The LPG price was cut down by Rs11.59 per kg for January 2023, moreover, the domestic cylinder of LPG was made cheaper by Rs136.86 and its new price was fixed at Rs2,411.43, whereas, the price of LPG has been fixed at Rs204.35 per kg.

