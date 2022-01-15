Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs3 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday jacked up prices of petroleum products by up to Rs3 per litre, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by the finance ministry, the federal government has increased petrol price by Rs3.01 per litre, high-speed diesel by Rs3 per litre and price of light diesel was jacked up by Rs3.33.

After the increase, the new price of petrol is fixed at Rs147.83 per litre, HSD Rs144.62. The price of Kerosine oil increased from Rs113.48 to Rs116.48 and light diesel oil from Rs111.06 to Rs114.54.

The new prices will come into effect from Saturday midnight (January 16) for the upcoming 15 days.

The sources said the hike in prices of petroleum products has been worked out in light of rising oil rates globally.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had proposed Rs5.15 per litre increase in price of petrol, high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs5.65 per litre. An increase of Rs4/litre had been proposed in the price of light-speed diesel (LSD).

On Dec 31, the federal government jacked up the prices of petrol, diesel and other products by up to Rs4.15 per litre.

The federal government announced an increase of Rs4 per litre in the price of petrol, Rs4 in that of high-speed diesel (HSD), Rs3.95 in Kerosene oil and Rs4.15 in the price of light diesel oil.

