Govt launches online payment service for Passport seeking Karachiites

KARACHI: No need to stand in long bank lines as the government launched an online payment service for Passport seekers from Karachi on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, people from the metropolitan would not need to stand in long bank lines as they can pay the passport fee using their smartphones. The passport fee would be payable using a phone application ‘Passport Asaan Fee’ or an online portal.

The service would be available from the next month.

The service is already available in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore. People would receive an e-mail or SMS after their payment, which they can show as proof of payment at the passport office.

The ‘Passport Assan Fee’ application can be downloaded from Google’s Play Store.

