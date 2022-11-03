Govt launches project to connect Islamabad sectors with metro bus

ISLAMABAD: On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Islamabad administration has launched a project to connect different sectors of Islamabad with the metro bus system.

According to details, the first phase of the feeder routes bus network comprising 13 routes and 128 buses will be completed in the first quarter of next year.

In the first phase, F, G and I sectors as well as D-12 will be linked to the central metro network through feeder buses.

“These feeder routes will provide comfortable and international standard travel facilities to around 100,000 commuters,” the PM Office said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to complete the project on a priority basis.

ISLAMABAD GETS ELECTRIC FEEDER BUSES FOR NEW METRO SERVICES

Earlier in July this year, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Blue Line and Green Line metro bus services in Islamabad.

The Green Line service operates from Bhara Kahu (Jillani Stop) to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) while Blue Line Metro Bus Service runs between Koral Chowk to PIMS Hospital Islamabad. The 20 kilometres long route will have 13 stations.

