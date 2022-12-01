Govt likely to acquire regional jet for flight op at small airports

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has mulled over acquiring a regional jet on dry lease for starting flight operations at small airports, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the federal government is formulating a national aviation policy. He said that the government is trying to acquire regional jets on dry lease for starting flight operations at small airports using small aircraft.

Rafique said that UNESCO had banned flights at Mohenjo-Daro airport to secure the heritage site.

He said that unnecessary appointments were made in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The number of PIA employees was reduced under Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS).

The federal minister expressed hopes that the national flag carrier could be revived after operating the entity on a professional basis. Rafique said that 18 PIA aircraft are operational while the repair of two more planes will be completed in January.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that PIA’s business will be improved after the 40-aircraft fleet. He predicted that PIA would earn Rs170 billion this year while the deficit will be Rs80 billion.

