Govt made tough decisions to meet IMF conditions: Rana Sanaullah

SAHIWAL: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday stated that the ruling government have to make tough decisions to reach an agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government violated it, ARY News reported.

While addressing the workers’ convention at Sahiwal’s public gathering, Rana Sanaullah stated that Pakistan is on the verge of a political and economic crisis. He said that the PDM government saved the country from entering default by meeting the IMF conditions.

Rana Sanaullah termed PTI chief Imran Khan’s strategies ‘Fitna’. The interior minister lambasted Khan for creating a ‘political’ and ‘judicial crisis’ by dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

“The increase in the terrorism in the country has nothing to do with the political disorder, but the result of negotiations with the terrorists by the previous government,” Sanaullah said.

The interior minister said that the ruling government is taking measures to end terrorism.

Regarding ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’, Rana Sanaullah said that it was the PTI chief’s decision to fill the jail. He added that the government is keeping the prisoners in the jails which have more capacity in the province.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah suggested once again to hold the National Assembly (NA) and provincial assembly (PA) elections together.

Rana Sanaullah said in a statement that the assemblies should complete their tenures. He alleged that the two assemblies, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), were forcedly dissolved.

He praised the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for taking a suo motu notice on the matter related to Punjab and KP elections.

The interior minister said that they had shown reservations regarding some judges which should be reviewed by the top judiciary. He added that the same judges have asked for the suo motu action.

He expressed hope that the two judges would separate themselves from the Supreme Court (SC) bench after the reservations of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

