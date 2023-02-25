Imran Khan slams govt for treating political prisoners as terrorists

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has slammed the ‘imported government’ for treating political prisoners detained during the Jail Bharo Tehreek as ‘criminals and terrorists’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a Twitter thread, Imran Khan condemned the government’s mistreatment with the PTI volunteers who surrendered before the authorities during the ongoing Jail Bharo Tehreek.

He wrote, “Strongly condemn the fascist approach of Imported govt to treat our political prisoners detained during our Jail Bharo (court arrest) movement as criminals & terrorists.”

READ: IMRAN KHAN SAYS ‘PTI LEADERS BEING TREATED AS TERRORISTS IN JAILS’

He added that the PTI leadership and workers are protesting against fascism, violation of fundamental rights and crushing nation under spiralling prices while rulers get NRO for Rs1100 billion looted wealth for themselves.”

Khan said, “Refusing to abide by prison rules for political detainees reflects a desperate & dictatorial mindset, which makes our people even more determined to stand up for Haqeeqi Azadi.”

Strongly condemn the fascist approach of Imported govt to treat our political prisoners detained during our Jail Bharo (court arrest) movement as criminals & terrorists. Our ldrship & workers are protesting against this fascism, violation of fundamental rights, & crushing nation — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 25, 2023

In a relevant development today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Rawalpindi leaders, who volunteered their arrest under the party’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’, were transferred to Shahpur jail from Adiala.

According to sources, PTI senior leaders Zulfi Bukhari, Sadaqat Abbasi, Fayazul Hassan Chohan, Ijaz Khan Jazi, Latafat Abbasi and Chaudhry Sajid were shifted to Shahpur jail.

READ: LHC SCOLDS PTI FOR OVERBURDENING JUDICIARY AFTER VOLUNTARILY ARRESTS

The police also moved 41 PTI activists from Adiala jail to the Hafizabad jail.

After Lahore, Peshawar and Rawalpindi, the court arrest drive will reach Multan today where more than 200 PTI activists will voluntarily surrender themselves to the police.

The ‘court arrest’ drive was launched in protest over “violations of the fundamental rights”, “abuse of the Constitution”, “unprecedented inflation” and “economic meltdown”.

Comments