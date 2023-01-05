Govt makes decision regarding extension in winter vacations

The Punjab government has unveiled the decision about the extension of winter vacations, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The School Education Department held a meeting in which the participants decided to not extend the winter vacations.

The education officials stated it is not beneficial to extend the vacations because of children’s exams and announced that the educational institute will be opened from January 9.

It is pertinent to mention here that keeping in view the extremely cold weather in the region, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government announced the further extension of winter vacations of all educational institutions.

According to a notification issued by the AJK government, all the public and private educational institutions will remain closed till January 8 in lieu of winter vacations.

