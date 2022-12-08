Sindh announces winter vacations

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday announced winter vacations across the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, Sindh Education and Literacy Department announced that all public and private education institutions in the province will remain closed on account of winter vacations from December 21, 2022 to January 1, 2023.

The notification for winter vacations has been released after the approval of Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said the educational institutes across Sindh will reopen on Jan 2, 2023.

