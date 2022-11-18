Sindh to recruit music teachers in govt schools in BPS-14

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to recruit music teachers in government schools of the province in BPS-14, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to Sindh Education Minister, Syed Sardar Shah, the music teachers will teach Hamd, Naat Sharifs, Azaan and music at the educational institutions.

For the recruitment of music teachers, matriculation and certificates regarding music have been declared mandatory.

Certificates from the National Music Academy and Sindh Institute of Music and Art have been declared mandatory for the candidates willing to join as music teachers.

The Sindh Education department has finalized the summary regarding the appointments which will take place soon.

Earlier this year, the Sindh government decided to introduce music and art as elective subjects in public schools across the province.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sadar Ali Shah had said that music and art classes would be introduced in the province to “counter extremist tendencies.”

