Rs800bn to be allocated for development budget in next fiscal year

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government has decided to allocate Rs800 billion for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in the next fiscal year, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources have told ARY News that the development budget of Rs800 billion has been proposed for the next financial year, out of which Rs538 billion will be allocated for federal ministries and departments.

According to sources, it has been proposed to allocate Rs 121 billion to the National Highway Authority (NHA), while Rs96 billion has been proposed for water resources. It has been proposed to allocate Rs60 billion to Cabinet Division for development works.

Rs50 billion has been proposed for the development of the merged tribal districts in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Rs96.36 billion has been proposed in the development budget for Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sources further said that in the energy sector, a development budget of Rs49 billion has been proposed for Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) and Rs 33 billion for Railways.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to allocate Rs 25 billion for Atomic Energy Commission, while Rs41.87 billion will be allocated to Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Rs2.5 billion for Aviation.

Moreover, the Ministry of Climate Change will be given Rs9.5 billion, while the Housing Ministry will get Rs 11.60 billion. It has been proposed to allocate Rs10.47 billion for the Ministry of Home Affairs, Rs 12 billion for the Ministry of Health, Rs 12 billion for the Ministry of Food Security and Rs3.1 billion for Maritime Affairs.

